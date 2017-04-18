US failed to protect civilians in Syria mosque strike: HRW

The U.S. military failed to take "necessary precautions" to prevent civilians deaths in a strike on a Syrian mosque last month that killed dozens of people, Human Rights Watch said Tuesday.



The March 16 strike in the village of opposition-held Al-Jineh in northern Aleppo province killed 49 people, mostly civilians, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.



The Pentagon said the strike targeted a meeting of senior Al-Qaeda leaders and denied a mosque had been hit in the attack.



HRW said it had interviewed 14 people with firsthand knowledge of the strike, and worked with organisations to analyse imagery of the attack and reconstruct the assault.

