Turkey must investigate referendum doubts: European Commission

Declining to congratulate the Turkish president, the EU executive's second official response since the vote instead focused on observer findings that the vote was skewed in Erdogan's favour without a proper legal framework and with late changes in ballot counting.



The European Union opposed Erdogan's bid to shift the country to a system giving the president sweeping new powers.



Unlike U.S. President Donald Trump, the European Union would not congratulate Erdogan on his triumph, a Western official with knowledge of EU policy told Reuters.



The EU's focus now is to decide the future of Turkey's EU accession negotiations, the official said.



The Commission said that any legislation bringing back the death penalty to Turkey, as pledged by Erdogan during his campaign, would certainly end Ankara's EU membership bid.

