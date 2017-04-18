US-allied Syrian groups form civilian council to run Raqqa

U.S.-allied militias in northern Syria announced Tuesday the formation of a civilian council to govern Raqqa after their planned capture of the city from ISIS militants.



Reuters reported last month that the political wing of the SDF was helping to install a civilian council to run the eastern Syrian city, ISIS's base of operations in Syria.



The establishment of a local council allied to the SDF in Raqqa could expand a sphere of Kurdish influence that has grown in northern Syria during the six-year, multi-sided conflict.

...