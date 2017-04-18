Yemen war needs a political solution: US defense secretary

A political solution through U.N.-brokered negotiations is needed to resolve the conflict in Yemen, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Tuesday as he made his first trip in the role to Saudi Arabia.



At the same time, officials have said the United States is considering deepening its role in the Yemen conflict by more directly aiding its Gulf allies, who are fighting Iranian-supported Houthi rebels.



"We will work with our allies, with our partners to try to get it to the U.N.-brokered negotiating table," Mattis said.



He gave no details on what additional support, if any, the United States would provide to the Saudi-led coalition.



Administration officials said the U.S. strategy in Syria – to defeat ISIS while still calling for the removal of Syrian President Bashar Assad – is unchanged, a message Mattis is expected to reinforce.

...