Israel vows not to negotiate with Palestinian hunger strikers

Israel vowed Tuesday not to negotiate with hundreds of Palestinian detainees on the second day of a hunger strike led by prominent prisoner and popular leader Marwan Barghouti.



More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli prisons launched the hunger strike on Monday, issuing a list of demands ranging from better medical services to access to telephones.



Issa Qaraqe, head of prisoner affairs for the Palestinian Authority, said Monday that around 1,300 prisoners were on hunger strike and the number could rise.



A spokesman for the Israel Prisons Service said around 1,100 prisoners started the hunger strike and roughly the same number were believed to be continuing on Tuesday.



Palestinian prisoners have mounted repeated hunger strikes, but rarely on such a large scale.



Thousands of Palestinians demonstrated in support of the prisoners.

...