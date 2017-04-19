Barghouti denied lawyer access as hunger strike enters Day 3

Prominent Palestinian prisoner and leader Marwan Barghouti was denied access to lawyers Tuesday, as Israel vowed not to negotiate with hundreds of Palestinian detainees on the second day of hunger strike.



More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli prisons launched the hunger strike Monday, in response to a call by Barghouti, issuing a list of demands ranging from better medical services to access to telephones.



"They are terrorists and incarcerated murderers who are getting what they deserve and we have no reason to negotiate with them," Erdan told army radio.



He said Barghouti had been placed in solitary confinement because calling for the hunger strike was against prison rules.



Palestinian prisoners have mounted repeated hunger strikes, but rarely on such a large scale.



Thirteen Palestinian lawmakers are also among the detainees.

