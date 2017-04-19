Scores killed, wounded in Syria airstrikes

An overnight airstrike likely carried out by the U.S.-led coalition struck an eastern Syrian town held by Daesh (ISIS), killing at least 10 people and wounding dozens, opposition activists said.



Another airstrike, this one during the day, hit a rebel-held village in the northwest Tuesday, killing a woman and nine children.



The activists said the late Monday strike on the town of Albukamal, on the Iraqi border, was similar to airstrikes carried out by the U.S.-led coalition that has been targeting Daesh in both Syria and Iraq.



The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Albukamal strike killed 15 civilians, including women and children, as well as three Iraqi Daesh fighters.



In northern Syria Tuesday, an airstrike on the village of Maaret Harmeh killed 10 people and wounded several others, activists said.



Human Rights Watch said in a report Tuesday that U.S. forces appear to have failed to take necessary precautions to avoid civilian casualties in a March 16 airstrike that killed dozens of people in the northern Syrian province of Aleppo.

...