Syrians in frantic search for their children after blast

Fatima Rashid was recovering in a Syrian hospital after a deadly suicide blast when she glanced at a teenager with a bloody, disfigured face.



The wounded teenager was later taken across the border to Turkey for treatment and now Rashid, like many parents caught up in a horrifying attack Saturday, is searching frantically for her child.



At least 68 children were among 126 people killed when a suicide car bomb tore through buses evacuating Al-Foua and Kfarya, two villages in northern Syria under rebel siege.



Dozens of wounded, including 37-year-old Fatima and her children, were rushed to hospitals in nearby opposition-controlled territory, while others were taken to government-held Aleppo city.



Fatima has no news of wounded Ghadir, her son Adel, 15, her 13-month-old daughter Rimas, or her husband Mohannad.



Nearby, Umm Mohammad, her face scratched and her left hand wrapped in gauze, was hysterical.



She was flanked by her two young boys, whose faces were bandaged, but her third child was nowhere in sight.

...