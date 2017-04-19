Somber mood as Iraq's Yazidis mark New Year

Thousands of Yazidis flocked to a shrine in northern Iraq to mark the New Year Wednesday, in the minority's biggest gathering since it was targeted for genocide by extremists.



Yazidis are neither Arab nor Muslim and when ISIS swept across northern Iraq in 2014, it carried out massacres against the minority which the United Nations said qualified as genocide.



Most of the several hundred thousand members of the minority live in northern Iraq, mainly around Sinjar, a large town which anti-ISIS forces have now retaken but was extensively destroyed.

