Iran blocks Telegram voice calls: state media

Iran's judiciary has blocked newly introduced voice calls on Telegram, the most popular messaging app in the country, state media reported Wednesday.



The blockage follows the arrest last month of 12 people who ran popular reformist channels on Telegram, ahead of a presidential election next month.



Telegram CEO Pavel Durov confirmed the blocking of voice calls.



Iranian officials have previously said there were around 20 million Telegram users in the country, which has a population of some 80 million.

