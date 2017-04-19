US drone strike in Yemen kills 4 suspected al-Qaeda members: local officials

A U.S. drone killed four suspected al-Qaeda members in an overnight strike as they were travelling through the central desert province of Marib, local officials said Wednesday.



AQAP has exploited two years of civil war to recruit followers and cement its dominance in the central and southern part of Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition, with logistical support from the U.S. air force, has been fighting the Houthis to try to restore Hadi to power.



In late January, at least 30 people were killed in a U.S. commando dawn raid in southern Yemen, including at least 10 women and children, in the first such military operation authorized by President Donald Trump.

