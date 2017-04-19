Erdogan to meet Trump in May: minister

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet Donald Trump in May, the Turkish foreign minister said Wednesday, after the U.S. president congratulated the Turkish leader for winning a referendum on enhancing his powers.



The NATO summit is scheduled to be held in late May in Brussels and Trump is due to attend.



After Erdogan's narrow win in Sunday's referendum on creating an executive presidency, Trump congratulated the Turkish leader in a phone call Monday, in contrast to the muted reaction of European leaders to the result, which has been challenged by the opposition.



Last month, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson became the most senior American official to visit Turkey since Trump took office in January.

