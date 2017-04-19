Turkey detains leftist activists after 'No' protests: party

Istanbul police Wednesday detained several leftist activists involved in demonstrations against the 'Yes' victory in the referendum on expanding President Recep Tayyip Erdogan powers, a party and reports said.



There have been daily street protests in anti-Erdogan neighborhoods in Istanbul after Sunday's referendum, which the opposition claims was marred by blatant violations.



Speaking in Ankara earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said the issue of the election result was closed and warned against street protests.

...