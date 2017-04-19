Palestinians slam Israel for refusing talks with hunger strikers

Palestinian leaders Wednesday denounced Israel's refusal to negotiate with Palestinians on hunger strike in Israeli jails, warning of a "new intifada" if any of them die.



The hunger strike has been led by prominent prisoner and popular Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti, who is serving five life sentences over his role in the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising.



Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently detained by Israel for a range of offences and alleged crimes.



Barghouti is popular among Palestinians, with polls suggesting he could win the Palestinian presidency.



For Palestinians, the prisons have become a stark symbol of Israel's occupation.



Some 850,000 Palestinians have been incarcerated since the start of Israel's occupation 50 years ago, Palestinian leaders say.

