Yemeni protestors march on key port to demand humanitarian zone

A group of Yemeni protesters set out from rebel-held capital Sanaa Wednesday on a 225-kilometer (140-mile) march to call for unrestricted aid deliveries to the war-torn country.



Around thirty protesters are marching to demand that the port be declared a humanitarian zone.



Dozens of people gathered outside the United Nations headquarters in Sanaa to see the protestors off on a march expected to take five to six days.



The Houthis, who hail from Yemen's Shiite-linked Zaidi minority in northern Yemen, have controlled large parts of the country since they seized Sanaa in 2014 .



The coalition accuses the rebels and their allies, forces loyal to ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, of using the port to bring arms into the country.

