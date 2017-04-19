Pentagon chief warns of Yemen 'Hezbollah'

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis warned Wednesday of Iranian efforts to create a Yemeni militia "in the image" of Lebanon's Hezbollah, after talks with officials in Saudi Arabia.



The kingdom leads an Arab coalition which for two years has been fighting in support of Yemen's government against rebels backed by Iran.



Washington alleges that Iran, Saudi Arabia's regional rival, has shipped missiles to Yemen but Tehran denies the charge.



Pentagon officials believe members of the Quds Force, the foreign operations wing of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, are in Yemen to help the Houthis.

...