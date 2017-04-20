Defiant Iraqi violinist plays in Mosul as troops battle Daesh

Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad Wednesday held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Daesh (ISIS) militants. As Mukdad played scores he had composed in secret while living under the militants' austere rule, explosions and gunfire could be heard from Mosul's western districts where U.S.-backed forces are still battling Daesh for control.



Mukdad advertised the concert venue and time on social media, a bold move in eastern Mosul at a time when the militants still control the Old City across the Tigris River.



In a sign of how nervous Mosul residents remain six months into the military operation to flush out Daesh, just 20 people, mostly young men, attended the concert.

...