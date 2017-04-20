Baghdad says ‘friendly’ nations contacted over Qatari captives

Iraq's prime minister says "friendly" neighboring countries have been contacted over the fate of Qatari ruling family members and others kidnapped in late 2015, adding that a Qatari official is in the country "to help in their release".



A Qatari aircraft used by the small, energy-rich country's ruling family has been in Baghdad since Saturday.



The Associated Press reported last week that a Qatari ruling family member paid $2 million in an effort involving hackers to secure the hostages' release.

...