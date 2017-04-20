Turkey’s election board rejects appeals to annul referendum

Turkey's electoral authority rejected appeals to annul the referendum granting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wide new powers, but the main opposition CHP party said it would maintain its legal challenge to a vote it has said was deeply flawed.



In response, CHP Deputy Chairman Bulent Tezcan said his party was looking at taking its appeal to Turkey's Constitutional Court or to the European Court of Human Rights.



Until now, Turkey's president was required to remain above party politics, a condition which was removed in one of the referendum's 18 amendments.



Prime Minister and AK Party leader Binali Yildirim said Erdogan can rejoin the party he founded in 2001 once official results – expected before the end of the month – are announced. But he said the AK Party would not hold a party congress until 2018, indicating Erdogan would not officially become its leader until then.



The pro-Kurdish opposition HDP, which had appealed along with the CHP for the referendum to be annulled, said the late decision by the electoral board to allow unstamped ballots meant it was impossible to determine how many invalid or fake votes may have been counted.

...