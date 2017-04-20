Syria evacuations resume after deadly bombing

Evacuations of thousands of besieged Syrians resumed Wednesday with tight security in place after a weekend bombing against those leaving government-held areas killed scores, including nearly 70 children.



A large convoy of buses set out from the government-held towns of Al-Foua and Kfarya in Idlib province, carrying 3,000 people to the rebel-held transit point of Rashidin near Aleppo, an AFP correspondent said.



At the same time, 11 buses carrying around 300 people left rebel-held Zabadani, Serghaya and Al-Jabal Sharqi in Damascus province, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights activist group said.



The evacuations are part of a deal between government and opposition representatives that is also seeing residents and rebels transported out from several areas under regime siege near Damascus, primarily Madaya and Zabadani.



When Wednesday's evacuations are complete, a total of 8,000 people should have left Al-Foua and Kfarya in exchange for 2,500 civilians and rebels from opposition areas.



Syrian President Bashar Assad says evacuation deals are the best way to end the 6-year-old war, but the opposition says they amount to forced relocation after years of bombardment and siege.

...