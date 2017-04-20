U.S. mulls boosting military aid for Saudis

The United States is considering ways to boost military support for an Arab coalition's fight against Iran-backed rebels in Yemen, believing military pressure is needed to prod the militants into a negotiated end to the conflict, U.S. officials said Wednesday.



Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who met King Salman and other top Saudi officials Tuesday and Wednesday, has complained about Iran sending missiles to the Houthis, who've then used them to fire across the Yemen's border into Saudi Arabia.



The U.S. and Saudi Arabia have been security allies since 1944 . As he met Defense Minister Mohammad bin Salman, Mattis appeared to allude to deteriorated relations during the Obama administration, which spearheaded a seven-nation nuclear deal with Iran that deeply upset the Saudis.

