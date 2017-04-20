Watchdog says Yemen rebel land mines killed, maimed hundreds

Steve Goose, director of the Arms Division at Human Rights Watch, said the Houthis and forces of Yemen's ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh "have been flouting the land mine ban at the expense of Yemeni civilians".



He added that Yemen had banned land mines two decades ago.



The war in Yemen has killed about 10,000 civilians and displaced nearly 3 million people.



In one of the most recent incidents, HRW said a demining team lost one of its members during a clearance operation in the Nihm Mountains outside of the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, in January. One team member stepped on a land mine and was killed; a second lost his two legs next day.

...