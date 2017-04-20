Syria evacuees stuck at site of deadly bombing

Hundreds of frightened Syrian evacuees from two besieged government-held towns were stuck at a rebel-held transit point Thursday where dozens of their fellow townspeople were killed in a weekend bombing.



The 3,000 evacuees, who had left their homes at dawn on Wednesday, spent the night in buses in a marshalling area in Rashidin, west of government-held second city Aleppo, awaiting onward transport to safety.



Some 300 evacuees from rebel-held towns were similarly held up at a staging point at Ramouseh in government-held territory.

