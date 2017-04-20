Watchdog to vote on Moscow bid for new Syria attack probe

The governing body of the global chemical arms watchdog will Thursday vote on a controversial Russian-Iranian move to set up a new team to probe a suspected chemical attack in Syria, sources told AFP.



The move comes as the head of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said Wednesday "incontrovertible" test results by the OPCW team already probing the incident had shown sarin gas or a similar substance were used in the April 4 attack.



On Friday Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized the OPCW for not sending experts to the attack site, saying it was "unacceptable to analyse events from a distance".

