UN Syria envoy to meet Russian on Monday; no trilateral with US

The U.N. mediator for Syria said Thursday he would hold talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov in Geneva Monday and that the United States had declined to take part in any trilateral meeting for now.



De Mistura, asked about the U.S. administration intent to participate, replied: "There is a clearly an intention to maintain and resume these trilateral discussions, the date and circumstances were not conducive for this to happen on Monday".



All sides have flagged their readiness to allow aid convoys to reach Douma and later other towns in the eastern Ghouta province near Damascus, U.N. humanitarian adviser Jan Egeland said.

...