Iraq's Shiite ruling coalition opposes Kurds' independence referendum

Iraq's Shiite ruling coalition would oppose Kurdish plans to hold a referendum on independence after the defeat of ISIS, its president, Ammar al-Hakim, has said.



Iraq's majority Shiite Arab community is located mainly in the south while the Kurds and the Sunni Arabs live in opposite corners of the north.



Iraq's Kurds have advanced the most toward their long-held dream of independence.



Hardline Iranian-backed Iraqi Shiite militias have threatened to expel the Kurds by force from this region and other disputed areas.



Hakim however downplayed the risk of military confrontation between the Shiite and the Kurds.

