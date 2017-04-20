Pentagon chief pledges support for Egypt's Sisi

U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and top brass in Cairo on Thursday, pledging support for the American ally on his first regional tour.



The brief visit, with Mattis later setting off to Israel, came after Sisi hit it off with Trump during a White House meeting earlier this month.



Sisi's visit marked a shift in relations after Trump's predecessor Barack Obama had given the Egyptian leader the cold shoulder for leading the military overthrow of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 .



After meeting Sisi, Mattis held talks with Defense Minister Sedki Sobhi at his headquarters, where he was received with a marching band playing the U.S. national anthem.

