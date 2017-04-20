UN urges Saudi coalition not to bomb Yemen port

The United Nations called Thursday on the Saudi-led coalition intervening in Yemen not to bomb the rebel-held port of Hudaida, a key entry point for aid to the war-torn country.



Yemen, already one of the poorest countries in the Arab world, has since suffered a downward spiral in living conditions, with the U.N. warning earlier this year that its population was threatened with widespread famine.



The U.N. has appealed for $2.1 billion in international assistance for Yemen and McGoldrick said he hoped for commitments during an aid conference in Geneva next week.

