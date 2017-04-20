Iraq forces retake more areas in west Mosul

Iraqi forces retook two more neighborhoods in west Mosul on Thursday, tightening the noose around extremists holed up in the Old City, commanders said.



The head of Iraq's federal police, Raed Shakir Jawdat, also said in a statement that Iraqi forces had killed a senior ISIS operative, who had been in charge of chemical weapons for the group in Mosul, in a guided missile strike in the Zanjili neighborhood.



Iraqi forces in mid-October last year launched a huge operation, their largest in years, to retake second city Mosul.



According to an Iraqi military spokesman, the extremists only control seven percent of Iraq, down from the 40 percent of the national territory over which they ruled three years ago.

