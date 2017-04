This combination of pictures created on April 15, 2017 shows the main contenders for Iran's upcoming presidential elections: (top L-R) former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Iranian Hamid Baghaie, former vice president under Ahmadinejad, Iran's first Vice-President, Eshaq Jahangiri, (bottom L-R) Iranian cleric and head of the Imam Reza charitable foundation, Ebrahim Raisi, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Mayor of Tehran and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. (AFP / ATTA KENARE AND STR)