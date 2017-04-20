US urges UN council to focus on 'chief culprit' Iran

The United States on Thursday urged the UN Security Council to devote less attention to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and make Iran's "incredibly destructive" activities a priority in the Middle East.



US Ambassador Nikki Haley branded Iran the "chief culprit" of conflicts in the Middle East and vowed to work with Washington's partners to demand Iran comply with UN resolutions.



Haley's remarks came a day after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson branded the Iran nuclear deal a failure and two days after President Donald Trump ordered a review of the lifting of sanctions under the agreement.



Haley has repeatedly accused the top UN body of being biased against Israel.

...