Russian marine major killed in combat in Syria: agencies

A Russian marine major has been killed in combat in Syria, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday, confirming an earlier report that one of Moscow's highest-ranking officers there had lost his life.



Major Sergei Bordov was killed during an attack by militants on a garrison, they said, quoting the Russian defense ministry.



Bordov is one of the highest-ranking Russian officers to be killed in Syria. Pavlyuchenko said Bordov commanded a reconnaissance company two years ago but he did not know the major's current role in the Syria operation.

...