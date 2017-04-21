U.N.: Access to besieged Syrian areas even worse this year



Aid agencies have not been able to reach as many besieged Syrians this year as they did over the same period last year, the U.N.'s chief humanitarian adviser for Syria said Thursday. Speaking to reporters in Geneva, Jan Egeland said the front lines have shifted but civilian suffering has "remained the same" in 2017 .



Of nearly 5 million Syrians living in besieged or hard-to-reach areas, agencies have only been able to reach 564,000 this year to date, he said.



About 400,000 Syrians are trapped inside the area, which is besieged by government forces.

