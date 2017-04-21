Young Syrian who joined Daesh recounts his story



He was barely 20 when Daesh (ISIS) militants stormed his home city of Deir al-Zor in oil-rich eastern Syria. Mohammad had already been fighting government forces the past two years, so it was an easy decision for him: join the militants to keep up the battle against President Bashar Assad's rule. Though he insists he was never a full-on member, Mohammad set about gaining the militants' trust.



Some 2,500 Daesh fighters are estimated to be in the provincial capital alone.



Mohammad said his Tunisian examiner was so impressed by his knowledge that he praised him as one of the "cubs of the Caliphate".



He was deployed in the fighting in Deir al-Zor as the militants advanced against government forces in late 2015 and early 2016 .



Foreign militants who made up the elite raiding forces didn't mix with local fighters and didn't trust them.



Eventually, the sheikh ordered Mohammad to Manbij, near the Turkish border, where Daesh fighters were under assault by Kurdish forces.

...