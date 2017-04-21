Syrian army advances in Hama province

The Syrian army advanced into the town of Taibet al-Imam in Hama province Thursday, expanding its territory along the strategic western highway between Damascus and Aleppo, the army and rebels said.



The rebels said the army was also joined by Iranian-backed militias in the push into the town, which was seized by rebels last year from forces loyal to President Bashar Assad.



A rebel source confirmed the army had taken over the western outskirts of Taibet al-Imam and said rebels were retreating from parts of the town to cut losses from the heavy aerial bombing.



State media, quoting army sources, said the army was making significant progress in its campaign to take over the town but gave no details.



The army's capture earlier this week of Suran, a town just east of the highway, meant regime forces had now regained most of the territory that rebels had seized in their major offensive last month in Hama province.

