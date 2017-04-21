Hezbollah a ‘poisonous’ terror group: U.S.

The United States Thursday described Hezbollah as a "terror" organization spreading "poisonous ideology" backed by Iran and urged the U.N. Security Council to devote less attention to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who presides over the Security Council for the month of April, said the body's priority should be to fend off the activities of Iran and Hezbollah.



Haley described Iran's support for Syrian President Bashar Assad, weapons supplies to Houthi rebels in Yemen, training of Shiite militias in Iraq and the presence of the Tehran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon as destabilizing.

...