US defence chief in Israel for talks on Iran, Syria

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis visited Israel Friday for talks expected to focus on Iran, Syria and the two countries' close strategic relations despite recent tensions with Barack Obama's administration.



Israel and the United States have long had close strategic ties, with Washington providing Israel more than $3 billion per year in defense aid and President Donald Trump pledging unstinting support for the country.



Despite tensions over Israeli settlement building, Obama's administration signed a new agreement with Israel before he left office increasing the amount to $3.8 billion for a 10-year period beginning in 2018 .



Israel is closely watching Iran's presence in neighboring Syria, where it is backing President Bashar Assad.



Hezbollah is also fighting with Assad in Syria.

...