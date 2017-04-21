Arkansas carries out first of planned executions: official

The U.S. state of Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly a decade, the state's attorney general said, proceeding despite criticism that its controversial plan to execute several prisoners by the end of the month was rushed.



The nation's top court as well as a U.S. district court issued temporary execution stays as they analyzed the case -- but ultimately all were lifted.



The Arkansas governor has said the execution schedule is necessary, as the state's supply of a controversial sedative will expire at the end of the month.

...