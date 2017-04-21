Iraq forces free 11-year-old Yazidi girl in Mosul

Iraqi forces in Mosul have freed an 11-year-old Yazidi girl who was kidnapped and sold as a slave by ISIS in 2014, the federal police said Friday.



Yazidis are neither Arab nor Muslim and when ISIS swept across northern Iraq almost three years ago, it carried out massacres against the minority which the United Nations said qualified as genocide.



Most of the several hundred thousand members of the minority live in northern Iraq, mainly around Sinjar, a large town which anti-ISIS forces have now retaken but was extensively destroyed.

