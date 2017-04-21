Fewer migrants are crossing Niger for Libya: IOM

The number of migrants crossing Niger to reach Libya has declined, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said Friday, after Europe pledged Niger money to help it fight people-smuggling.



Some 292,000 passed through the Niger town of Seguedine between February and December last year, while 8,700 came through in the first two months of this year.



Last year, German Chancellor Angela Merkel promised 77 million euros to combat people-smuggling in Niger, one of the world's poorest countries, and the EU offered 610 million euros in aid.



From Libya, the IOM has flown almost 2,000 migrants home this year.

