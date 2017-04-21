Turkey opposition to appeal referendum result at top court

Turkey's main opposition party said Friday it would challenge at a top court a last-minute change to voting rules in last weekend's referendum on expanding President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers.



The "Yes" side won 51.4 percent of the vote in Sunday's referendum on creating an executive presidency, axing the role of prime minister from 2019 .



In the statement, Tezcan urged the results not to be finalized until the case was concluded and said the party's lawyer would deliver the paperwork to the court later on Friday afternoon.

...