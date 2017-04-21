Tunisia beach massacre case set for April 28: court

The first public hearing into the June 2015 attack in the Tunisian resort of Sousse that killed 38 foreign tourists has been set for next week, the court said Friday.



On June 25, 2015, gunman Seifeddine Rezgui killed 38 people, including 30 British tourists and three Irish citizens, in a shooting spree at the Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel.



In February, Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith said after several weeks of hearings that the Tunisian police response to the massacre was "at best shambolic, at worst cowardly".



Before the beach attack, more than 400,000 British tourists visited the North African country each year.

