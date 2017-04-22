Daesh babies languish in limbo

Hundreds of children fathered by Daesh's (ISIS) foreign fighters or brought to the self-proclaimed caliphate by their parents are now imprisoned or in limbo with nowhere to go, collateral victims as the militant group retreats and home countries hesitate to take them back.



One young Tunisian orphan, Tamim Jaboudi, has been in a prison in Tripoli, Libya, for well over a year. He passed his second birthday behind bars and is nearing another, turning 3 on April 30 . His parents, both Tunisians who left home to join Daesh, died in American airstrikes in Libya in February 2016, according to the child's grandfather, who is trying to win the child's return.



European governments and experts have documented at least 600 foreign children of fighters who live in or have returned from Daesh territory in Syria, Iraq or Libya.



Few if any of the women and children at Mitiga or another group of 120 foreign women and children jailed in the city of Misrata in Libya have valid ID papers, according to Hanan Salah, a Human Rights Watch researcher who specializes in Libya.

...