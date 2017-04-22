A closer look at Iran’s presidential candidates

Iran has announced the final list of candidates for next month's presidential race.



President Hassan Rouhani is widely seen as the front-runner, but could face tough competition from hard-line preacher Ebrahim Raisi, who is close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and popular among hard-liners.



EBRAHIM RAISI Raisi, 56, is a hard-line preacher close to Khamenei who has vowed to combat poverty and corruption.



He could pose the biggest challenge to Rouhani, especially if he can unify hard-liners.



Khamenei called Raisi a "trustworthy and highly experienced" person, causing many to wonder if he might also be a possible successor to the supreme leader himself.



MOSTAFA HASHEMITABA Hashemitaba, who served as industry minister in the 1980s, is a pro-reform figure who previously ran for president in 2001 .



MOHAMMAD BAGHER QALIBAF Qalibaf, 55, the conservative mayor of Tehran, is running for president for the third time, having previously lost to Ahmadinejad in 2005 and Rouhani in 2013 .

...