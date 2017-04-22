U.S. kills militant linked to Turkey attack

The United States disclosed Friday a secret military ground operation that killed a Daesh (ISIS) operative seen as a close associate of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and linked to an attack on a Turkish nightclub that left 39 people dead.



Abdurakhmon Uzbeki, who was believed to be from Uzbekistan, was killed during the ground assault near Mayadin, Syria, on April 6, said Col. John Thomas, a spokesman for the U.S. military's Central Command.



Thomas said Uzbeki helped facilitate the attack on Istanbul's exclusive Reina nightclub on New Year's Eve.



The U.S. launched dozens of missiles earlier this month against a Syrian air base in response to a chemical attack that killed 90 people, including 30 children. It says the Syrian government launched the attack from the Shayrat air base.



The Pentagon has said that the strike damaged or destroyed about 20 percent of the Syrian military's operational aircraft.



The Syrian government has denied it has any chemical weapons or that it was responsible for the April 4 attack.

...