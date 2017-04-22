Iraqi officials: 26 hostages, including Qatari royals, freed

After nearly a year and a half in captivity, 26 hostages, including members of Qatar's ruling family, were released Friday, Iraqi officials said, in what had become possibly the region's most complex and sensitive hostage negotiations in recent years.



Iraqi Interior Ministry official Wahab al-Taie told the Associated Press the hostages were all Qatari nationals and were released into the custody of the Iraqi Interior Ministry.



Two other Iraqi officials – a government and another security official – also confirmed details of the release to the AP.



The handover was also delayed by the bombing of evacuees in Syria, according to Iraqi officials, the negotiator and the head of a Syrian opposition group that monitors the war.



The abduction of the Qatari group had sparked more than a year of negotiations between Iran, Qatar and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, resulting in millions of dollars in payments to Sunni and Shiite factions, according to Iraqi officials and a person involved in the negotiations.



Speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation, the negotiator said the Qatari group was being held by Iraqi Shiite militia Kataeb Hezbollah.

...