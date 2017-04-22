Russian FM presses US's Tillerson over Syria probe

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov voiced "regret" in a phone call with his U.S. counterpart Friday at Washington's opposition to a Moscow-backed plan to investigate an alleged chemical attack in Syria.



Western nations have accused the Syrian regime of carrying out the suspected April 4 air strike.



Ties between Moscow and Washington have been strained by the Ukraine crisis and the Syrian conflict, the Moscow statement said.



The OPCW on Thursday "overwhelmingly" rejected the Russian-Iranian move to launch a new investigation into the suspected chemical attack in Syria, delegates said, backing a probe already under way.

