US defense secretary visits key ally Qatar

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis met Qatar's emir Saturday during a visit to the oil-rich Gulf state, home to the largest U.S. air base in the Middle East.



The Pentagon chief met with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and was also due to hold talks with Defense Minister Khaled Al-Attiya during his brief visit to Qatar, which aims to improve ties with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.



A small but strategic state in the Gulf, Qatar plays a key role in regional politics.



It is home to the Al-Udeid air base which houses around 10,000 U.S. troops.

