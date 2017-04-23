Iranian candidate says nuclear deal failed to lift sanctions

An Iranian presidential candidate said Sunday the landmark 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers has failed to lift sanctions or improve the country's economy.



Mirsalim said that, if elected, he would abide by the nuclear deal. But he said U.S. President Donald Trump's administration had already undermined the agreement, without elaborating.



Iran's hard-liners have criticized the nuclear deal, saying Rouhani gave too much away and that the economy remains weak despite the lifting of sanctions.

...