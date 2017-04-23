Saudi king names son as US envoy as ties boosted with Trump

Saudi Arabia's King Salman issued a decree late Saturday naming one of his sons, an air force pilot who has taken part in coalition strikes against ISIS, as the kingdom's new ambassador to the U.S.



As the king's son, the prince has a direct line to the Saudi monarch.



Prince Khaled is a former F-15 pilot who graduated military-aviation training from Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi in 2009 and took part in anti-ISIS strikes in 2014 as part of the U.S.-led coalition.



The U.S. already is helping the Saudis with intelligence and logistical support for the bombing campaign in Yemen, and could assist with greater intelligence support to counter Iranian influence there.



Prince Khaled will be replacing Prince Abdullah Al Saud, who served in the post for just 18 months.

...